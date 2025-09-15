The productivity platform with living DNA. Your workspace becomes a digital organism where every project, agent, automation, and piece of knowledge connects to form the genetic code of everything you

Welcome to Taskade

Build Without Permission. Start with Genesis. Your workspace is the foundation.

We believe the future of work isn't just humans using AI. It's humans and AI working as one.

One prompt = one app.

Your workspace = the backend.

Your agents = the team.

Your automations = the execution.

Software should be alive. And now, it is.

What You Can Build in Minutes

App Type Description Build Time Customer Feedback Reviews with instant alerts for issues 3 minutes Appointment Booking Online scheduling with auto-confirmations 4 minutes Inventory Tracker Stock monitoring with reorder alerts 5 minutes Support Tickets Issue tracking with smart routing 4 minutes Lead Capture Contact forms with CRM integration 3 minutes

How it works: Describe your app → Genesis builds everything → Your app is live with a shareable URL

🎯 What is Taskade?

Where every workspace becomes a foundation for unlimited apps.

Your Taskade workspace is your Home Subspace — the living foundation that powers everything you build. Each new subspace you create becomes a complete application, whether it's a customer portal, project tracker, or business dashboard. Genesis connects the dots between your workspace's intelligence and the apps you need.

Here's how it works:

🏠 Home Workspace - Your default workspace with a generator input field at the top

📱 App = Complete Application - Each app you create becomes a full business solution

🧬 Living DNA - Your workspace's agents, automations, and projects power every app

🔗 Connected Intelligence - Apps share intelligence and learn from each other

The Genesis Interface: Open any workspace and you'll see a prominent input field at the top. Just describe what you need in plain English, and Genesis builds a complete app in minutes. Your existing projects and folders appear as app tiles below the generator.

Every Workspace Contains:

Generator Input - The AI-powered field where you describe apps to build

🤖 AI Agents - Persistent left panel assistant trained on your business

⚡ Smart Automations - Connect to 100+ services automatically

📊 App Tiles - Your existing projects/folders, now enhanced as complete apps

🧬 Preview Mode - Every app gets a live preview tab for instant testing

🚀 Quick Start

🚀 Build Your First App (5 minutes)

Follow the Tutorial - Step-by-step app building - Proven templates - Healthcare, finance, retail guides

🤖 Create AI Agents (10 minutes)

AI Agent Tutorial - Your first AI assistant Agent Prompt Library - Ready-to-use configurations

⚡ Set Up Automations (15 minutes)

- Connect your tools Integration Guide - 100+ supported services

💻 For Developers

API Documentation - Complete technical reference

- Get your API keys

✨ Core Features

Smart Project Management

Flexible Data Structures : Projects that adapt to any workflow

8 Different Views : List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, Org Chart, Gantt, Action

Real-time Collaboration : See changes instantly across your team

Custom Fields & Templates: Tailor projects to your specific needs

AI-Powered Intelligence

Custom AI Agents : Deploy specialized assistants for any role

Automated Workflows : Connect apps and automate repetitive tasks

Smart Content Generation : AI that understands your business context

Intelligent Data Processing: Automatic categorization and insights

Enterprise-Ready Platform

Security & Compliance : SOC 2, GDPR, and enterprise-grade security

Team Management : Role-based permissions and access control

Integration Ecosystem : 100+ native integrations with popular tools

Scalable Infrastructure: Built to handle teams of any size

🌟 What People Build with Genesis Apps

Customer-Facing Applications

"Built a complete booking system for my yoga studio in 3 minutes."

Restaurant Feedback Apps - Customer reviews with instant manager alerts

Appointment Booking Systems - Online scheduling with payment integration

Support Ticket Portals - Customer service with automated routing

Event Registration Apps - Sign-ups with capacity limits and reminders

"Created our inventory tracker that automatically reorders supplies."

Lead Management Systems - Sales pipeline with follow-up automation

Employee Onboarding Apps - Streamlined new hire workflows

Expense Reporting Tools - Receipt uploads with approval processes

Team Dashboard Apps - KPI monitoring with real-time updates

Creative & Content Workflows

"My entire content production system runs on Genesis apps now."

Content Calendar Apps - Social media scheduling with auto-posting

Video Production Trackers - Workflow management with status updates

Brand Asset Libraries - AI-powered search and organization

Newsletter Management Apps - Content creation with performance tracking

Data & Analytics Applications

"I process customer feedback automatically and get insights instantly."

Survey Collection Apps - Form responses with smart categorization

Analytics Dashboards - Business metrics with automated reporting

Inventory Management Apps - Stock tracking with reorder alerts

Project Progress Trackers - Timeline management with team notifications

Every app is built using the generator input field at the top of your workspace and appears as a clickable tile below. Each tile contains a complete application with its own Preview tab, powered by your workspace's living DNA.

🧬 Your Workspace's Living DNA

Taskade isn't built on static layers — it's built on living DNA strands that interweave to create intelligent, adaptive experiences:

🧠 Intelligence DNA

AI agents that learn from your workspace and become specialized digital team members with unique knowledge and capabilities.

⚡ Action DNA

Automations that act as your business's nervous system, detecting events and coordinating responses across 100+ integrated tools.

📚 Knowledge DNA

Projects and data that form your organizational memory, storing and surfacing information in flexible, interconnected structures.

🔄 Evolution DNA

The living connections that make everything learn from everything else — your workspace gets smarter with every interaction.

🎉 What's New

🧬 Genesis: One Workspace, Unlimited Apps

Revolutionary AI that transforms each subspace into a complete application. Your Home Subspace becomes the foundation for unlimited business applications — each powered by your workspace's living DNA.

🏠 Home Subspace Intelligence

Every workspace starts with a Home Subspace containing AI agents, automations, and knowledge that power all your Genesis apps. Each new subspace inherits and extends this intelligence.

📱 Instant Live Applications

Every app you create gets an individual URL immediately — no deployment needed. Share links directly via email, social media, or embed on your website. Apps work in any browser on desktop, tablet, or mobile.

🔗 Connected App Ecosystem

Apps built from the same workspace share intelligence and learn from each other. Your customer feedback app can inform your inventory app, which can trigger your marketing automations — all powered by the same living DNA foundation.

💡 Ready to Transform Your Workflow?

The productivity platform with living DNA - where your workspace becomes a digital organism

🚀 Start Building Today

Free Account Templates AI Kits Get started with Taskade's living DNA platform: Unlimited projects and AI agents

100+ automation integrations

Real-time collaboration

Mobile and desktop apps Jump-start your productivity: Project management templates

AI agent configurations

Automation workflows

Industry-specific solutions Ready-to-use AI solutions: Business automation kits

Creative workflow agents

Data analysis templates

Custom AI assistants

📚 Learn & Connect

Resource Description Comprehensive guides and tutorials Connect with other users and share tips Step-by-step video guides Technical reference for developers Real-time platform status