👋Welcome to Taskade
The productivity platform with living DNA. Your workspace becomes a digital organism where every project, agent, automation, and piece of knowledge connects to form the genetic code of everything you
New to Taskade? Your workspace comes with a default Home Subspace where you can instantly build apps with Genesis or start with our Quick Start Guide. Each subspace becomes a complete app powered by your workspace's living DNA!
Build Without Permission. Start with Genesis. Your workspace is the foundation.
We believe the future of work isn't just humans using AI. It's humans and AI working as one.
One prompt = one app.
Your workspace = the backend.
Your agents = the team.
Your automations = the execution.
Software should be alive. And now, it is.
What You Can Build in Minutes
App Type
Description
Build Time
Customer Feedback
Reviews with instant alerts for issues
3 minutes
Appointment Booking
Online scheduling with auto-confirmations
4 minutes
Inventory Tracker
Stock monitoring with reorder alerts
5 minutes
Support Tickets
Issue tracking with smart routing
4 minutes
Lead Capture
Contact forms with CRM integration
3 minutes
How it works: Describe your app → Genesis builds everything → Your app is live with a shareable URL
🎯 What is Taskade?
Where every workspace becomes a foundation for unlimited apps.
Your Taskade workspace is your Home Subspace — the living foundation that powers everything you build. Each new subspace you create becomes a complete application, whether it's a customer portal, project tracker, or business dashboard. Genesis connects the dots between your workspace's intelligence and the apps you need.
Here's how it works:
🏠 Home Workspace - Your default workspace with a generator input field at the top
📱 App = Complete Application - Each app you create becomes a full business solution
🧬 Living DNA - Your workspace's agents, automations, and projects power every app
🔗 Connected Intelligence - Apps share intelligence and learn from each other
The Genesis Interface: Open any workspace and you'll see a prominent input field at the top. Just describe what you need in plain English, and Genesis builds a complete app in minutes. Your existing projects and folders appear as app tiles below the generator.
Every Workspace Contains:
Generator Input - The AI-powered field where you describe apps to build
🤖 AI Agents - Persistent left panel assistant trained on your business
⚡ Smart Automations - Connect to 100+ services automatically
📊 App Tiles - Your existing projects/folders, now enhanced as complete apps
🧬 Preview Mode - Every app gets a live preview tab for instant testing
🚀 Quick Start
🚀 Build Your First App (5 minutes)
Follow the Tutorial - Step-by-step app building
Copy Working Prompts - Proven templates
Industry Examples - Healthcare, finance, retail guides
🤖 Create AI Agents (10 minutes)
AI Agent Tutorial - Your first AI assistant
Agent Prompt Library - Ready-to-use configurations
⚡ Set Up Automations (15 minutes)
Automation Basics - Connect your tools
Integration Guide - 100+ supported services
💻 For Developers
API Documentation - Complete technical reference
Authentication Setup - Get your API keys
✨ Core Features
Smart Project Management
Flexible Data Structures: Projects that adapt to any workflow
8 Different Views: List, Board, Calendar, Table, Mind Map, Org Chart, Gantt, Action
Real-time Collaboration: See changes instantly across your team
Custom Fields & Templates: Tailor projects to your specific needs
AI-Powered Intelligence
Custom AI Agents: Deploy specialized assistants for any role
Automated Workflows: Connect apps and automate repetitive tasks
Smart Content Generation: AI that understands your business context
Intelligent Data Processing: Automatic categorization and insights
Enterprise-Ready Platform
Security & Compliance: SOC 2, GDPR, and enterprise-grade security
Team Management: Role-based permissions and access control
Integration Ecosystem: 100+ native integrations with popular tools
Scalable Infrastructure: Built to handle teams of any size
🌟 What People Build with Genesis Apps
Customer-Facing Applications
"Built a complete booking system for my yoga studio in 3 minutes."
Restaurant Feedback Apps - Customer reviews with instant manager alerts
Appointment Booking Systems - Online scheduling with payment integration
Support Ticket Portals - Customer service with automated routing
Event Registration Apps - Sign-ups with capacity limits and reminders
Internal Business Tools
"Created our inventory tracker that automatically reorders supplies."
Lead Management Systems - Sales pipeline with follow-up automation
Employee Onboarding Apps - Streamlined new hire workflows
Expense Reporting Tools - Receipt uploads with approval processes
Team Dashboard Apps - KPI monitoring with real-time updates
Creative & Content Workflows
"My entire content production system runs on Genesis apps now."
Content Calendar Apps - Social media scheduling with auto-posting
Video Production Trackers - Workflow management with status updates
Brand Asset Libraries - AI-powered search and organization
Newsletter Management Apps - Content creation with performance tracking
Data & Analytics Applications
"I process customer feedback automatically and get insights instantly."
Survey Collection Apps - Form responses with smart categorization
Analytics Dashboards - Business metrics with automated reporting
Inventory Management Apps - Stock tracking with reorder alerts
Project Progress Trackers - Timeline management with team notifications
Every app is built using the generator input field at the top of your workspace and appears as a clickable tile below. Each tile contains a complete application with its own Preview tab, powered by your workspace's living DNA.
🧬 Your Workspace's Living DNA
Taskade isn't built on static layers — it's built on living DNA strands that interweave to create intelligent, adaptive experiences:
🧠 Intelligence DNA
AI agents that learn from your workspace and become specialized digital team members with unique knowledge and capabilities.
⚡ Action DNA
Automations that act as your business's nervous system, detecting events and coordinating responses across 100+ integrated tools.
📚 Knowledge DNA
Projects and data that form your organizational memory, storing and surfacing information in flexible, interconnected structures.
🔄 Evolution DNA
The living connections that make everything learn from everything else — your workspace gets smarter with every interaction.
Explore the living architecture →
🎉 What's New
🧬 Genesis: One Workspace, Unlimited Apps
Revolutionary AI that transforms each subspace into a complete application. Your Home Subspace becomes the foundation for unlimited business applications — each powered by your workspace's living DNA.
🏠 Home Subspace Intelligence
Every workspace starts with a Home Subspace containing AI agents, automations, and knowledge that power all your Genesis apps. Each new subspace inherits and extends this intelligence.
📱 Instant Live Applications
Every app you create gets an individual URL immediately — no deployment needed. Share links directly via email, social media, or embed on your website. Apps work in any browser on desktop, tablet, or mobile.
🔗 Connected App Ecosystem
Apps built from the same workspace share intelligence and learn from each other. Your customer feedback app can inform your inventory app, which can trigger your marketing automations — all powered by the same living DNA foundation.
💡 Ready to Transform Your Workflow?
Ready to get started? Create your free account and build your first Genesis app in minutes!
🚀 Start Building Today
Get started with Taskade's living DNA platform:
Unlimited projects and AI agents
100+ automation integrations
Real-time collaboration
Mobile and desktop apps
📚 Learn & Connect
Comprehensive guides and tutorials
Connect with other users and share tips
Step-by-step video guides
Technical reference for developers
Real-time platform status
